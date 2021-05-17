21,000 citizens provided with social support in post-war period

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry continues to take measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures covered more than 21,000 citizens of these categories.

Some 13,598 social payments packages, including monthly pensions, presidential pensions, and allowances, were assigned to 7,326 family members of 2,867 martyrs.

To this date, 416 war veterans have already been assigned disability benefits, including the president's monthly pension, disability pension, or allowances.

In the meantime, about 3,000 families received social and psychological support. Hundreds of veterans received rehabilitation services in rehabilitation institutions.

Moreover, 650 war veterans were provided with 4,500 rehabilitation aids, including 17 servicemen provided with high-tech prosthetics.

The employment issues of the citizens affected by the war are also in the focus of the attention. Thus, 6,000 citizens have been supported through an active employment program with 4,666 of them being involved in the self-employment program.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

2,895 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.