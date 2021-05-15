Azerbaijan confirms 377 more COVID-19 cases, 1,318 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 377 new COVID-19 cases, 1,318 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died, Trend reports on May 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 329,371 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 313,778 of them have recovered, and 4,768 people have died. Currently, 10,825 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,285 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,375,679 tests have been conducted so far.