Vaccination of citizens over 18 starts in Azerbaijan

Starting from May 10, citizens aged over 18 years will be able to join the process of vaccination against COVID-19, Azerbaijani First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev has said.

He added that the citizens of the country should massively participate in vaccination.

Musaev invited everyone to join the vaccination process.

Addressing the Operational Headquarters’ briefing on May 6, he mentioned that 600,000 citizens have already received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far and that all COVID-19 vaccines presently used in Azerbaijan are safe and effective.