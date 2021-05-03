Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 2

By Trend





Some 11,717 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,685 citizens, and the second one to 8,032 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,516,923 citizens have been vaccinated, 975,208 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 541,715 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.