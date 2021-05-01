Youth give out iftar packages to people in street

On the occasion of the Holy month of #Ramadan Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF – ERC) and the Public Union of "ASAN Volunteers Youth Organization" launched the joint charity weeks initiative.

Within the first week of the initiative with the relevant support of the ICYF-ERC and participation of ASAN volunteers the small iftar packs and water were distributed in different parts of Baku to those who are on the way and late for Iftar. The purpose of the activity that will continue for several more days is to promote together with the values as helpfulness and charity, in particular during Ramadan also the culture of volunteerism in society as well as to affect people positively.



