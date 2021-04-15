Azerbaijan confirms 2,317 more COVID-19 cases, 2,109 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has detected 2,317 new COVID-19 cases, 2,109 patients have recovered and 36 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 294,211 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 257,742 of them have recovered, and 4,045 people have died. Currently, 32,224 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,207 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,068,679 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, some 28,600 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on April 15.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 23,891 citizens, and the second one to 4,709 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,271,781 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 837,304 people, and the second - by 434,487 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.