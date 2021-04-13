AzTV, Hungarian TV to expand partnership

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (AzTV).

The decision was discussed at the meeting between the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkényi and AzTV chairman Rovshan Mammadov, Day.Az reported.

Addressing the meeting, Viktor Szederkényi said that the partnership with AzTV will further expand in accordance with theorder of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

The Minister has instructed the Hungarian Embassy on proposals for mutual cooperation during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The sides stressed the importance of implementing all the terms of the agreement signed between the Hungarian MTVA and Azerbaijani Duna, AzTV channels on July 17, 2020.

Particular attention was paid to taking steps in terms of the practice and exchange of documentaries and feature films.

AzTV chairman Rovshan Mammadov expressed gratitude for the attention shown to the TV channel. He pointed out that AzTV has achieved great success in establishing close relations with a number of authoritative channels of the world.

Over the past two years, AzTV has been successfully cooperating with seven leading TV companies to promote Azerbaijan at international level.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, is considered the oldest television company in the country.

The channel airs talk shows on various themes, autobiographical and travel programmes, music and entertainment programmes, television plays, documentaries and feature films.

Azerbaijan Television programmes are broadcasted not only in Azerbaijan, but also in Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.