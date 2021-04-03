Cloudy weather expected on Friday

By Azernews

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on April 3. Northwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be +8-10 °C at night, +13-16 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +13-15 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 757 mm to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

Thunderstorms, showers are expected in some regions. Hail or snow may fall in mountainous areas.

The air temperature will be +6-10 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 °C to +2 °C at night. In the highlands, the temperature will be -5 to -7 °C at night, +2 -7 °C in the daytime.