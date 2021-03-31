Residents of Aghsu continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine

By Trend





The COVID-19 vaccination in the regions of Azerbaijan is underway, Director of the Central Hospital of Aghsu District Ali Huseynov told Trend on Mar.29.

According to Huseynov, a total of 2,813 people have been vaccinated in the district, 2,300 of whom have already received the second dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

"Up until now, no cases of complication have been recorded after the vaccination. This regards persons who received both the first and second dose of the drug. The vaccination process continues," he added.

The anti-COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has started since January 18, 2021. So far, over 500,000 citizens have been vaccinated.