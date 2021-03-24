Azerbaijan confirms 1,185 more COVID-19 cases, 478 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, 478 patients have recovered and 20 patients have died, Trend reports on Mar.24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 249,492 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 233,834 of them have recovered, and 3,404 people have died. Currently, 12,254 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,121 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,799,101 tests have been conducted so far.