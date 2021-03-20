TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan releases fresh COVID-19 statistics countrywide

20 March 2021 [10:45] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan fell on the capital (Baku city) – 52.2 percent, Trend reports citing koronavirusinfo.az.

The districts of the country’s Aran zone rank second (12.9 percent), the Absheron region (12.9 percent) ranks third, the Ganja-Gazakh zone (8 percent) rank fourth followed by the Guba-Khachmaz (3 percent), Lankaran (2.8 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (2.8 percent), Nagorno-Karabakh region (1.4 percent), Mountain Shirvan zone (2.4 percent).

The smallest number of infected people is in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan - 0.04 percent of the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/204390.html

Print version

Views: 19

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also