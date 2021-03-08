Azerbaijan celebrates International Women's Day

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Women all over the world celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, it is a global day honoring women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements.

In 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote. The Socialist Party of America declared the first National Woman's Day a year later.

In 1910, German activist Clara Zetkin proposed to celebrate International Women's Day inspired in part by the American socialists.

The International Conference of women-socialists was attended by 100 women from 17 countries. The conference participants agreed on her suggestion unanimously.

The day was first celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

Now International Women's Day is widely celebrated worldwide, including Azerbaijan.

Since 1917, the day has been marked in Azerbaijan.

Notably, Azerbaijan was the first country in the East that provided women with the right to vote.

Azerbaijani women are closely involved in the country's political, economic, cultural and other areas.

Founded in 1998, the State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Problems is actively working on combating domestic violence in the democratic society, an education campaign conducted among the children needed in special care for prevention of violence human trafficking, exploitation of children labor, early marriages, etc.

International Women's Day is celebrated with many large-scale events.

The International Mugham Center invites you to enjoy Women's Day with a spectacular concert.

The gala concert will bring soloists of the International Mugham Center, Honored artists Teyyar Bayramov, Sabuhi Ibayev, mugham singers Ilkin Akhmedov and Elgiz Aliyev.

The soloists will be accompanied by musicians Rovshan Gurbanov, Rashad Ibragimov, Jeyhun Muradov, Tabriz Yusubov, Rafael Askarov and Amil Mustafayev.

The concert will be broadcasted on social pages of Mugham Center at 12:00.