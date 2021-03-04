TODAY.AZ / Society

Vaccination - best way to protect against infectious diseases - Azerbaijani ministry

04 March 2021 [12:57] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Vaccination is the most effective way to protect against infectious diseases, Member of the Working Group on Fighting COVID-19 under the Azerbaijani Health Ministry Sabina Babazadeh said, Trend reports on Mar.4.

According to Babazadeh, vaccination primarily protects the person and his/her close relatives from getting infected.

“We mustn’t forget about mass infection and death cases. Vaccines protect us from serious diseases and reduce the burden on the health system. COVID-19 can be defeated by forming collective immunity through the vaccination," she said.

The vaccination process in the country continues successfully in accordance with the strategy developed in this area, Babazadeh said.

