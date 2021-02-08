Baku awaits windy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on February 5. Southwest wind will be followed by the northwest at night.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime in the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 760 mm Hg above-average to 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rain is expected in the northern and western regions, while snow will fall in the mountains. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +1-5 C at night, +12-17 °C in the afternoon. In the mountains, the temperature will be -0 +4 °Cat night, -6 -8 °C in the highlands, +5-9 °C in the daytime.

The windy weather may cause anxiety in weather-sensitive people.