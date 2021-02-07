Azerenergy reconstructs largest substation in country

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s energy providing company Azerenergy is reconstructing the country’s largest vital substation Absheron with the capacity of 500/330/220 kV, the company’s press service has reported.

The reconstruction work started a few months ago at the substation, and has involved upgrading of the equipment of 500, 330 and 220 kV outdoor switchgear and expansion of the area of the switchgear.

An overhead line slot for the construction of the second 330 kV Derbent transmission line, that will connect the power systems of Azerbaijan and Russia, has been installed as part of the reconstruction work.

Furthermore, a remotely controlled SCADA dispatching system is being created, as well as emergency automation and firefighting system based on a new design. In addition, a new asphalt road is being laid 3 km from the substation.

It should be noted that three 220 kV Khirdalan, Mushfig and Hovsan substations, which are generally supplying electricity to Baku and Absheron, are powered from the strategically important Absheron substation.

Additionally, the 500 and 330 kV overhead lines from the Mingachevir and Shirvan power plants are directly connected to the Absheron substation. This substation also connects the Sumgayit power station, Yashma, Agsu and Gabala substations.

The reconstruction of the Absheron substation is expected to be completed by May 2021.

