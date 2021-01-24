Azerbaijan confirms 705 more COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 162 new COVID-19 cases, 705 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 228,688 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 219,724 of them have recovered, and 3,072 people have died. Currently, 5,892 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,522 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,354,473 tests have been conducted so far.