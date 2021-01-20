Azernews among world's leading newspapers

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's first English-language newspaper Azernews, whose reputation continues to grow in the international media, has become one of the world's leading newspapers, Trend reported on January 19.

Azernews has been invited to join the Impact Journalism Day international movement set up by the influential French media organization Sparknews with headquarters in Paris.

Some 60 influential representatives of the world media are members of the powerful media alliance Impact Journalism Day. Reputable publications such as the USA Today (USA), Huffington Post (USA), The Sunday Times (UK) and La Monde (France) are represented in the media alliance.

Azernews newspaper has been published since 1997 and has a large English-speaking audience. Azernews is an associate member of the World News and Newspapers Association (WAN-IFRA). Its electronic version is available on the website www.azernews.az.