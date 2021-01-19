TABIB discusses side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

By Trend





Each vaccine has side effects including headache, mild fever, and sometimes weakness. Initially selected inactivated COVID-19 vaccine has fewer side effects, said Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli in an interview with "Khazar" TV channel, Trend reports.

Bayramli added that the vaccines used in Azerbaijan have been administered to more than one million doctors in Turkey, with no side effects found

"Each vaccine brought to our country is accepted only after laboratory tests, namely, it undergoes a two-week analysis in the laboratories of the pharmaceutical institution of the Turkish Ministry of Health. We have official information about the successful completion of all tests. As agreed, other lots of vaccine will be delivered in the same way", he said.

According to him, each person is monitored for 30 minutes after vaccination.