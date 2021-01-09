Country registers 633 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 633 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 9.

Some 1,682 patients have recovered and 21 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 224,050 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 207,088 patients have recovered, 2,890 people have died. Currently, 14,072 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,264 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,259,555 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.