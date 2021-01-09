Azerbaijan's principled position based on int’l law - expert

By Trend

In his speech at the meeting following the results of 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clarified all acute and important issues of concern to the public, confirming that Azerbaijan’s policy, as always, coincides with the position of Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijani political observer Elchin Mirzabayli told Trend on Jan. 8.

“Our solidarity, which today admires many people, is based on this factor,” the political observer added. “The president firmly expressed an unchanging position on all issues that are considered a red line for Azerbaijan, which cannot be crossed.”

“In fact, the statements of President Aliyev about the inadmissibility of visits of foreign citizens, officials, including French parliamentarians and the Armenian foreign minister, to the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, can also be perceived as a warning to force to observe the laws of our country,” Mirzabayli said.

“I have no doubt that those who are forced to peace, as well as their faceless patrons, will eventually draw the proper conclusion from the warnings of the Azerbaijani president," the political observer added.

The expert stressed that Azerbaijan’s principled position is based on international law and a trilateral declaration on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region signed on November 10, 2020.

"Any activity not included in this declaration, which is considered an act of surrender for Armenia, cannot be carried out without Azerbaijan’s fundamental permission,” Mirzabayli said. “The consent of our country to resolve humanitarian issues, taking into account seasonal realities and other factors, must be perceived only as a step arising from the humanism of our country.”

“Otherwise, attempts of abusing can lead to more disastrous consequences for Armenia,” the political observer said. “The recent anti-terrorist operations carried out by a small group of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces should be viewed as an uncompromising position of our country regarding the security of our citizens and borders. The conclusions should be drawn from this aspect.”

“Humanism was shown even towards those who tried to enter the territory of Azerbaijan from Armenia, commit sabotage and terror, they were not killed, they were simply taken prisoner,” the political observer said. “Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its position on this issue. These individuals must not come to the Azerbaijani territory if they do not want to die.”