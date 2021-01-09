Azerbaijan's Baku Metro talks process of renewing train fleet

By Trend

The process of renovation of the metro car fleet in Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports citing the press service of Baku Metro CJSC.

According to the press service, within the process, launched as early as since 2015, passengers began increasingly noting appearance of the new trains on the metro lines.

In October 2019, a contract was signed between the company and the Russian Metrowagonmash Plant OJSC for the supply of metro cars to Azerbaijan for a period of 3 years.

“In pursuance with the contract, in 2020, 4 sets of 20 metro cars were brought. Streamlining and testing of the cars delivered to the Narimanov depot were for the first time carried out by the specifically trained local employees,” said the source.

“On September 29, two modern trains were put on the line after the ban on passenger traffic was lifted on June 14 of the same year. Thus, the number of modern cars in the locomotive fleet of the Baku Metro was increased to 75 cars, and the number of permanently used trains - to 15. Of these, three cars run along the Hazi Aslanov - Icherisheher line, and 12 - along the Hazi Aslanov - Darnagul line.”

In addition, the press service noted that the new cars were manufactured in accordance with the special requirements of the Baku Metro.

"They are equipped with an air conditioning system and an automatic microclimate control system, taking into account the climatic conditions of Baku. These systems, as well as ultraviolet lamps, perform the function of cleaning the air in the passenger compartment. The head cars have a passenger capacity of 315 people, average - 329 people," said the report.

The metro cars in the capital have direct transitions from one to another. This makes it possible to expand the passenger compartment by 15 percent, which ultimately allows more passengers to be transported, to move more comfortably and to distribute passengers evenly throughout the train.

In general, the new trains are equipped with the most modern capabilities in terms of passenger safety and comfort, including systems and equipment that meet the infrastructural requirements of the Baku Metro.