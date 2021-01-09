Self-employment program to cover 16,000 citizens in 2021

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said.

Addressing an online government meeting on the results of 2020 held on January 6, Babayev underlined that Azerbaijan's self-employment program was expanded to 12,000 people in 2020.

Moreover, he said that social protection and active employment programs were significantly expanded in 2020, emphasizing the need to provide more houses to martyrs’ families in 2021.

Overall, the government has provided houses and apartments to more than 9,000 martyrs’ families.

Babayev stated that in 2020, it was planned to provide 1,500 apartments and private houses to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans, noting that this plan would be completed in the coming days.

Furthermore, it was stated that another DOST center and six rehabilitation centers were opened in the country during 2020. A modern rehabilitation system has been established to provide wounded soldiers with comprehensive medical and social rehabilitation services after treatment.

Additionally, the minister emphasized that in 2020, 95,000 pensions, allowances were provided electronically, noting the expansion of targeted social assistance program.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan increased social support payments by 21.5 percent during the period of January-November 2020. According to the results of eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.