Country registers 532 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 532 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 8.

Some 1,879 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 223,417 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 205,406 patients have recovered, 2,869 people have died. Currently, 15,142 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,383 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,250,291 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.