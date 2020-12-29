TODAY.AZ / Society

Health condition of Trend News Agency's chief editor still severe

29 December 2020 [17:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu is still severe, members of Hafizoglu's family told Trend on Dec. 29.

“Hafizoglu's blood pressure and temperature are normal,” the family members added. “Saturation of lungs with oxygen reached 97 percent, of which 45 percent was through artificial lung ventilation (ALV). The overall health condition remains unchanged.

Hafizoglu was infected with coronavirus and was placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku.

