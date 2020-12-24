Health condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief remains severe

By Trend





The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu continues to be severe, a doctor of the Yeni Clinic (New Clinic) in which Hafizoglu is being treated told Trend on Dec. 24.

According to the doctor, Hafizoglu's blood pressure and temperature are normal: ”But lung function has not yet recovered. Saturation of lungs with oxygen is 55 percent, with oxygenation at 96 percent. Intensive treatment continues, the patient's condition is assessed as clinically difficult.”

Hafizoglu was infected with coronavirus a few days ago. He was hospitalized in severe condition and placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku.