Trend News Agency's chief editor still in intensive care, following COVID-19 infection

By Trend





The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu is still severe, a source in Yeni Clinic (New Clinic) in which Hafizoglu is being treated said on Dec. 23.

Hafizoglu was connected to artificial lung ventilator.

“His health condition continues to stay severe,” the source said. “At the moment, saturation of lungs is 60 percent, with 91 percent oxygen.”

“Today Hafizoglu did not have temperature, the main problem is related to the lungs. Intensive treatment continues," said the clinic.

Hafizoglu was infected with coronavirus a few days ago. He was hospitalized in severe condition and placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku.