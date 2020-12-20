Country registers 2,961 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,961 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 20.

Some 4,317 patients have recovered and 35 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 202,088 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 139,779 patients have recovered, 2,210 people have died. Currently, 60,099 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 14,515 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,063,754 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.