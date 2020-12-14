TODAY.AZ / Society

Changeable cloudy weather expected in Baku

14 December 2020 [17:37] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku  on December 15. Mild south wind will blow. 

The temperature will be +6-8 °C  at night, +10-13 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +10-12  °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from above normal 767 mm Hg to 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent.

The weather will be occasionally rainy in the regions. However, snow is predicted in the mountains. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0 +4  °C at night, +7-11  °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2  °C and -7  °Cat night, -1 °C and +4 °C  in the daytime.

The day is expected to be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

