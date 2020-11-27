Tree-planting campaign continues in Azerbaijan's Gubadli

|
By Trend
The next tree-planting campaigns have been held in Garalar village of the liberated Gubadli district, near the site of the 300-year-old Oriental plane tree natural monument, destroyed by the Armenian occupants, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.
More than 50 Oriental plane trees were planted in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine regime, and 400 mulberry trees were planted instead of the cut mulberry trees along the road, in compliance with the requirements of the quarantine regime
This action has been realized with the participation of employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as well as representatives of Gubadli region executive power.
Thus, it contributed to the restoration of greenery destroyed by the Armenian occupiers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The tree-planting actions were held also in Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Aghdam regions liberated from occupation within the autumn tree-planting campaign.