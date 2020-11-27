Tree-planting campaign continues in Azerbaijan's Gubadli

More than 50 Oriental plane trees were planted in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine regime, and 400 mulberry trees were planted instead of the cut mulberry trees along the road, in compliance with the requirements of the quarantine regime

This action has been realized with the participation of employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as well as representatives of Gubadli region executive power.

Thus, it contributed to the restoration of greenery destroyed by the Armenian occupiers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.