Baku residents hold rally celebrating Kalbajar's liberation

By Trend





Following the address of Azerbaijan's President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the people on the occasion of the liberation of the Kalbajar districts from the Armenian occupation, a motor rally was held in Baku, Trend reports.

Cars decorated with flags were passing from school-lyceum #20 to the Martyrs' Alley, and then along with a number of central streets and avenues of the capital.

According to a trilateral statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces units entered the Kalbajar district on November 25.

The Kelbajar district was occupied in 1993.







