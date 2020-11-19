Country registers 2,597 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 2,597 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 19.

Some 1,354 patients have recovered and 23 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 83,994 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 59,465 patients have recovered, 1,053 people have died. Currently, 23,476 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,874 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,562,442 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.