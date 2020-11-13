TODAY.AZ / Society

Drizzle expected on Saturday

13 November 2020

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy in Baku on November 14. Drizzle is expected in some places night and in the morning. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +11-14 °C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. 

In Baku, the temperature will be  +7-9 °C at night, +11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent.

Foggy weather is expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy and drizzly at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-9 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-3 °C at night, +4-9 °C in the daytime.

On November 14, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is relatively favorable for weather- sensitive people.

