Country registers 663 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 663 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 27.

Some 283 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 51,149 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 41,693 patients have recovered, 688 people have died. Currently, 8,768 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,700 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,308,048 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.