Country registers 331 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 331 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 19.

Some 107 patients have recovered and 4 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 45,295 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 40,144 patients have recovered, 630 people have died. Currently, 4,521 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,612 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,232,636 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.