Country registers 509 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 509 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 16.

Some 129 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 43,789 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 39,800 patients have recovered, 621 people have died. Currently, 3,368 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,878 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,209,802 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.