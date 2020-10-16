Azerbaijan tightens quarantine regime amid spike in COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has introduced new restrictions, tightening the special quarantine regime due to sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced October 16.

The new restrictions will enter force on October 19 night and last till November 2.

Under the new restrictions, the work of Baku Metro will be suspended from October 19 night till November 2.

Likewise, public transportation will be suspended in Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Sheki, Shirvan and Goygol as well as in Samukh, Sabirabad and Guba districts during weekends.

Moreover, vacations will be announced in all educational institutions in the country between October 19 and November 2.

The number of employees of state structures will be reduced to 30 percent, while other employees will switch to remote working mode. The same rule about the ratio of employees will apply to institutions and organizations working in the private sector and other areas.

It should be noted that time for autumn vacations in educational institutions has also been changed under the new restrictions. Thus, Autumn vacations have been scheduled for November 16 to 20.

Additionally, citizens over 65 are advised to leave the house only in case of emergency.

Cabinet of Ministers called on citizens to strictly observe the rules of personal hygiene, as well as medical and prophylactic rules, to use protective masks, leave the house only if necessary, to minimize contact with persons in public places, to comply with existing quarantine requirements.

In the meantime, the head of the World Health Organization Representative Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanji expressed hope that citizens will strictly follow the necessary recommendations on coronavirus, and there will be no need for total quarantine. She stated that new approaches are currently being applied, such as partial restrictions on entry and exit to some cities and villages, where cases of infection are rapidly increasing. In addition, Harmanji stressed that preventing the spread of infection cases depends on how people follow the recommendations.

Earlier it was reported that quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended till 06:00 on November 2, 2020.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24. Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 43,280 COVID-19 cases as of October 16. Some 39,671 patients have recovered, 619 people have died. Currently, 2,990 people are under treatment in special hospitals.