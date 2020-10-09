Ministry of Ecology appeals international community

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has appealed to international organizations amid Armenian's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

The statement reports on negative impact on Azerbaijani nature and the environment of the region as a result of Armenia's recent military provocations.

The appeal has been addressed to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

The statement highlights the facts that Azerbaijani territories are under Armenian occupation for more than 30 years. Territories of Azerbaijan are subjected to environmental terror. As the result of this aggression millions of people become refugees and internally displaced persons.

The civilians in Azerbaijan have been recently killed and wounded in an Armenian military attacks.

Major cities and villages and other civilian objects in Azerbaijan are the targets of Armenian military forces.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

"For many years, Armenia has been exterminating not only the civil population, but also destroying Azerbaijan's nature and mercilessly exploits its resources. Burning of territories, pollution of water resources and destruction of flora and fauna by the Armenian occupiers continue today and cause great damage to the whole unique ecosystem of the region. Water reservoirs located in the occupied territories are not allowed to be used by the population living along the front line. This fact of environmental terrorism poses a serious threat to the population living nearby. Thus, during the growing season, when water demand is high, reservoirs are blocked by the aggressors, but on rainy days, when water is not required, the discharge of large volumes of water from reservoirs causes serious damage to farms in the surrounding areas," the statement said.

The Ministry of Ecology points out that deliberate and systematic destruction of endemic plant and wildlife species should be in the focus of the world's attention, especially of international environmental organizations for fair legal.

Azerbaijan, being a party to a vast number of international multilateral environmental treaties, more than any other country of the region, faces serious obstacles in implementing its obligations due to occupation.

The Ministry calls upon to undertake concrete measures for the restoration of justice, peace and tranquility, put pressure on the occupying side, condemn the acts of aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan and urge implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Ministry of Ecology expresses hope that international organizations will take appropriate measures against violations of international law and prevent environmental terror.