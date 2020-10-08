Country registers 154 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 154 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 8.

Some 191 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 41,304 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 39,012 patients have recovered, 603 people have died. Currently, 1,689 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,280 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,156,938 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.