Country registers 145 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 145 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 7.

Some 182 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 41,113 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 38,858 patients have recovered, 602 people have died. Currently, 1,653 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,261 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,150,658 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.