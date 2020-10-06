Country registers 126 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 126 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 6.

Some 143 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 40,931 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 38,713 patients have recovered, 600 people have died. Currently, 1,618 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,203 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,145,397 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.