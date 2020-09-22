Baku awaits foggy weather

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on September 23. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +19-21°C at night, +25-27 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 60-65 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in in the country's regions in the daytime. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +22-27 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +13-17 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.