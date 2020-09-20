Azerbaijan, S.Korea mull healthcare cooperation

By Ayya Lmahamad



Cooperation in healthcare field between Azerbaijan and Korea is at the high level, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance has Zaur Aliyev.

Addressing the webinar held recently within the 2020 Korean Medicine project, organized by the Embassy of Korea in Azerbaijan, Aliyev emphasized that citizens’ health is a key factor of economic development of the country.

Speaking about the measures taken by the agency to provide the population with quality medical services, he stressed that cooperation in the healthcare field would contribute to the measures taken.

In turn, South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kim Tong Op noted that the cooperation in the medical industry between two countries will lead to the development of cooperation in other fields.

Likewise, at the meeting representatives of the agency made a report on “Application of Compulsory Medical Insurance in Azerbaijan”. In the meantime, an expert from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute Jung Sung Kyu made a report on "Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry in Korea".

It should be noted that the purpose of the webinar was to study the developed medical industry of Korea, study the domestic market, get acquainted with the work done in Azerbaijan to introduce mandatory medical insurance and the prospect for future cooperation between Korea and Azerbaijan.

The webinar was attended by representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan, the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Korea, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and the Medical Territorial Unit Management Association.