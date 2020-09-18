Yanardag transferred to State Travel Agency

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for its "eternal flame", Yanardag has been on the must-see list for Icelandic tourists for many years.

The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes in the "Charter on Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve".

The state reserve was removed from the subordination of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and transferred under the management of the State Travel Agency. The corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Yanardag is a natural gas fire which blazes continuously on a hillside on the Absheron Peninsula on the Caspian Sea near Baku.

The Italian trader and traveler Marco Polo even mentioned the flames during his travels to Baku.

This magical place is associated with many legends. Since ancient times, fire worshipers from India and Iran have gathered in these places.

Unlike mud volcanoes, the Yanardag flame burns fairly steadily, as it involves a steady seep of gas from the subsurface.

The flames emanate from vents in sandstone formations and rise to a height of 10 meters.

The Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve re-opened last year after the overhaul. The reserve features a museum, a 500-seat amphitheatre for outdoor concerts, workshops, shops, and a parking lot.