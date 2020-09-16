Rainy weather expected in country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 17. South-east wind will be followed by northeast one in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-22 °C at night, +23+26 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21 °C at night, +23-25 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent. South-east wind replace north-east one on Absheron beaches.

Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Heavy rain and hail are expected in the country's regions. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +16-20 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to be close to normal in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.