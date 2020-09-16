Country registers 151 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 151 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 16.

Some 141 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 38,658 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 36,149 patients have recovered, 569 people have died. Currently, 1,940 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,656 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,027,685 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.