Azerbaijan confirms 146 new COVID-19 recoveries

05 September 2020 [17:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 161 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 146 patients have recovered, while two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 37,192 coronavirus cases have been registered in the country, 34,565 have recovered, 545 people have died. At present, 2,082 people are undergoing treatement in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,179 tests were carried out in the country to reveal the COVID-19 cases.

To detect the coronavirus cases, 956,492 tests.have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.

