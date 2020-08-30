Azerbaijan confirms 115 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 188 new COVID-19 cases, 115 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 36, 174 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33, 576 of them have recovered, and 529 people have died. Currently, 2,069 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6, 384 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 910, 890 tests have been conducted so far.