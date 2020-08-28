Work of educational institutions to resume in September

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The new academic year will start in Azerbaijan on September 15 despite COVID-19, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said during a presser on August 27.

The classes in educational institutions will be resumed under specific conditions.

Primary school pupils attending 1-4 classes will go to school from September 15 and the classes will be held 2-3 days per week. Pupils in large classes will be divided into several groups and each group will go to classes two or three times a week.

Pupils of the fifth to ninth grades will go to school starting from October 1 while attending online classes from September 1 till October 1.

As for the senior classes, they will go to school from October 15 and till that time study remotely.

The classes for all pupils might be resumed in full as of November 2 if the epidemiological situation shows positive dynamics.

Moreover, it is planned to start preschool groups again with classes held 2 times a week from October 1.

As to higher educational institutions, university students will continue studying on online basis. However, 1st year students of Bachelor programs will go to the universities for orientation as of October 1. In addition, the education process will start at the full-time base for some specialties such as medicine, engineering and so on, as of October 15.

The work of the higher educational institutions will be re-evaluated as of November 2 depending on the epidemiological situation in the country.

As to wearing masks that is mandated by the Azerbaijani law, Minister Amrullayev said that this will be regulated by parents.

“According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the wearing of masks by children under 12 years will be regulated by parents. Therefore, during the period of resuming education in schools, the decision to wear masks will be left to parents. The Ministry will only give its recommendations.”

The minister did not rule out that wearing of masks will be mandatory for teachers.

Azerbaijan shut down kindergartens, schools and universities across the country since March 3 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of COV?D-19.

From the beginning of the closure of education institutions, Azerbaijan introduced online lessons for school and university students and today all educational institutions in the country offer online classes. Apart from this, a number of online projects have been initiated to help homeschooling.

The country introduced nationwide quarantine regime on March 24.