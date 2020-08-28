Azerbaijan to build ten new water reservoirs to improve water supply

By Azernews





Azerbaijan will build ten new water reservoirs to improve water supply in the country, Azertag has reported.

The reservoirs will be built in Alincachay, Gudyalchai, Valvalachai, Grachai, Gusarchai, Agsuchai, Turianchai, Yengica, Vilashchai and Zayamchai rivers across the country in line with “Action plan for 2020-2022 to ensure the effective use of water resources”, approved by the presidential decree.

The Yengica reservoir with a volume of 17.5 million cubic meters will be built in northern Gabala district, on Vandam river in Yenikand village.

The used volume of the new water reservoir will be 12.5 million cubic meters, representative of Gabala Irrigation Systems Department Gurbanali Dashdamirov has told Azertag.

Gabala experience water shortage and irrigation problem about a month every summer since all rivers in the region originate in the mountains and the amount of water depends on snow. Yengica reservoir will allow full irrigation of 10,000 hectares of land in Gabala region, which will lead to an increase in the yield of these lands, allowing sowing 2-3 times a year.

Construction of Yengica reservoir will add 4,000 hectares of additional land to the irrigation network of Gabala region Irrigation Systems Department that already covers an area of about 16,000 hectares.

It should be noted that in the government session on July 23, President Ilham Aliyev urged the government to take measures to eliminate the water shortage problem in the country. He also signed the Order on additional measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources in the country on July 28.

The construction of a water reservoir is nearing a completion in the country’s Neftchala city that has been experiencing water supply problems recently.

Moreover, Gazanarhi canal is being constructed in Aghsu region to improve water supply or arable lands in this region.

Azerbaijan has been recently experiencing problems with water supply due to the diminishing of the level of Kura River, Azerbaijan’s largest water source.