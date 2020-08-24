Rainless weather expected in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 25. Soft south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +17-20 °Cat night, +24-27 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night, +25-27 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Soft south wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +22-23 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +23-24 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, rain is expected in mountainous areas.

East wind will intensify in some places. The temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, +25-29 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11°C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime.